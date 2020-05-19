New Hampshire health system to reopen surgery, endoscopy center

Franklin, N.H.-based LRGHealthcare will restart its elective surgery program over a monthlong period, the Laconia Daily Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system resumed elective procedures on its main campus the week of May 18.

2. The system will reopen the Hillside Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gilford, N.H., and its endoscopy center next week.

3. The system is accommodating patients who had their procedures canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are starting to see patients this week in orthopedics and general surgery locations and in urology and ENT," said system CEO and President Kevin Donovan.

4. The health system is in dire financial straits and is counting on a merger to help offload its debt.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.