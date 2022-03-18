Most common ASC procedures ranked

ASCs performed 717,000 fewer procedures in 2020 than they did in 2015, according to the most recent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report.
Between 2015 and 2020, the most-performed surgeries have remained consistent from ranks one through six. Eight of the 20 procedures listed are gastrointestinal procedures, seven are spine, four are eye procedures and one is urological.
|
Surgical procedure
|
2015
|
2020
|
Percent of volume
|
Rank
|
Percent of volume
|
Rank
|
Extracapsular cataract removal w / intraocular lens insert
|
18.6
|
1
|
17.7
|
1
|
Upper GI endoscopy, with biopsy: single or multiple
|
8.2
|
2
|
7.7
|
2
|
Colonoscopy and biopsy
|
6.8
|
3
|
6.6
|
3
|
Colonoscopy with lesion removal, snare technique
|
5.6
|
4
|
6.4
|
4
|
Inject transforaminal epidural: lumbar or sacral
|
4.8
|
5
|
4.7
|
5
|
After cataract laser surgery
|
4.4
|
6
|
3.9
|
6
|
Injection interlaminar epidural: lumbar or sacral
|
3.3
|
7
|
2.4
|
8
|
Injection paravertebral facet joint: lumbar or sacral, single level
|
3.1
|
8
|
3.4
|
7
|
Diagnostic colonoscopy
|
2.3
|
9
|
1.6
|
11
|
Colorectal cancer screening, high-risk individual
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
9
|
Colorectal cancer screening, not high-risk individual
|
1.9
|
11
|
1.2
|
15
|
Extracapsular cataract removal complex without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation
|
1.6
|
12
|
1.3
|
13
|
Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint, single
|
1.3
|
13
|
1.8
|
10
|
Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic
|
1.3
|
14
|
1.5
|
12
|
Cystourethroscopy
|
1.2
|
15
|
1.3
|
14
|
Injection interlaminar epidural: cervical or thoracic
|
1
|
16
|
1
|
17
|
Upper GI endoscopy diagnostic brush wash
|
1
|
17
|
0.8
|
19
|
Inject paravertebral facet joint: cervical or thoracic, single level
|
1
|
18
|
1.1
|
16
|
Blepharoplasty upper eyelid
|
0.9
|
19
|
0.8
|
18
|
Upper GI endoscopy, guide wire insertion
|
0.8
|
20
|
0.7
|
22
|
Total
|
71.1
|
68.1
|
Total volume for all ASC services
|
6,349,005
|
5,631,959