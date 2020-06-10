More New York outpatient centers reopen

More New York outpatient centers are restarting their elective surgical programs as the state continues to reopen, silive.com reports.



New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center restarted its elective outpatient surgical program, while nearby Staten Island University Hospital will fully restart its outpatient program June 15.

RUMC submitted a request to restart its program in late April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reluctant to restart elective surgical programs in outpatient settings. He removed all barriers around outpatient programs in early June. The hospital implemented a series of social distancing protocols to keep patients and providers safe.

SIUH restarted its surgical program at its Ocean Breeze and Prince's Bay campuses, and plans to be back to a full surgical schedule by June 15.

