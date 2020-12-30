Minnesota clinic acquires pain management clinic to prevent closure

Mankato (Minn.) Clinic acquired a pain management clinic in Mankato from the parent company of Advanced Pain Management, The Free Press reported Dec. 29.

The parent company operated pain clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It closed the clinics in the fall because of financial difficulties.

Mankato Clinic rebranded the clinic as Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center.

The clinic is now staffed by Ifechi Anyadioha, MD, nurse practitioner Michael Muchiri and 15 support staff.

Randy Farrow, CEO of Mankato Clinic, said: "When we learned about [the closure], we said we want to continue providing these treatments here in Mankato. We think they're really important to a lot of our patients that need that kind of relief."

