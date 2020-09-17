Maryland surgery center launches women's wellness program

Rockville, Md.-based Center for Innovative GYN Care launched the CIGC Wellness Center, an ASC-based series of programs, The Daily Record reports.

The program will expand access to holistic care for women.

The ASC will provide pain management, physical therapy, nutritional coaching, fitness training and psychotherapy.

The program was created to provide care to women in need.

More articles on surgery centers:

8 statistics on ASC leader pay: 53% make $120,000+

Surgery Partners sells select anesthesia services businesses: 4 details

Missouri joint venture ASC opens

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.