Is physician quality of life improving or worsening?

For a majority of physicians, overall happiness, work-life balance, family relationships and friendships have either stayed the same or worsened over the last three years, according to Medscape's infographic, "Where Physicians’ Quality of Life Is Headed," published Feb. 11.

Here is how physician quality of life has changed over the last three years:

Overall happiness

Improved: 24%

Stayed the same: 44%

Worsened: 32%

Work-life balance

Improved: 25%

Stayed the same: 39%

Worsened: 36%

Family relationships

Improved: 22%

Stayed the same: 59%

Worsened: 19%

Friendships

Improved: 16%

Stayed the same: 58%

Worsened: 26%