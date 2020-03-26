Illinois system converts former surgery center into COVID-19 testing site

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle health system converted a former outpatient surgery center into a COVID-19 testing site, The News-Gazette reports.

The testing center is open daily in Champaign, Ill. It is exclusively available to patients whose physicians have approved them for testing.

Patients are asked to call before coming if they believe they may have contracted the novel coronavirus.

