How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Dec. 2: $32.63
Dec. 3: $32.93
Dec. 4: $34.55
Dec. 7: $33.49
Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $33.77
Percent change: 3.49 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Dec. 2: $152.59
Dec. 3: $152.76
Dec. 4: $157.83
Dec. 7: $155.36
Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $156.30
Percent change: 2.43 percent
Surgery Partners:
Dec. 2: $25.55
Dec. 3: $26.58
Dec. 4: $27.68
Dec. 7: $27.97
Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $27.40
Percent change: 7.24 percent
