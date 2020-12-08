How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Dec. 2: $32.63

Dec. 3: $32.93

Dec. 4: $34.55

Dec. 7: $33.49

Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $33.77

Percent change: 3.49 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Dec. 2: $152.59

Dec. 3: $152.76

Dec. 4: $157.83

Dec. 7: $155.36

Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $156.30

Percent change: 2.43 percent

Surgery Partners:

Dec. 2: $25.55

Dec. 3: $26.58

Dec. 4: $27.68

Dec. 7: $27.97

Dec. 8 (at 11 a.m. EST): $27.40

Percent change: 7.24 percent

