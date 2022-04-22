Hospitals relax mask rules & 4 more COVID-19 updates 

Five COVID-19 updates from the last 10 days:

1. Some health systems are deciding that face masks are optional for many individuals and patients in certain spaces. Here's how some hospitals are adjusting mask rules.

2. COVID-19 hospitalizations are ticking up in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Nationwide, COVID-19 cases had increased 49 percent in the last 14 days, as of April 21.

3. Health officials said they believe four Michigan residents infected with a coronavirus strain linked to minks are the first known animal to-human COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

4. Here are 10 places where COVID-19 cases are projected to jump the most, as of April 15.

5. The United States extended the COVID-19 public health emergency April 13, Reuters reported. HHS said it was renewing the public health emergency for another 90 days and that it will give states 60 days' notice before the termination or expiration of the declaration.