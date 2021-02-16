Health systems ease restrictions on support persons for outpatient surgery patients

Health systems across the U.S. are beginning to lift restrictions on visitors for patients undergoing outpatient surgery as the number of COVID-19 cases decline.

Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa., allows adult patients to have one support person and pediatric outpatients to have two support persons per stay. As of Feb. 15, the health system also allows adults in the emergency department and clinics to have one accompanying support person, according to a report from WGAL, an NBC affiliate.

Catholic Health in Buffalo, N.Y., will allow one person to join patients for outpatient surgery appointments during the registration and discharge process beginning Feb. 17, according to a report from WGRZ, an NBC affiliate. The support person cannot stay at the hospital during the procedure.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth will begin allowing patients undergoing an outpatient surgery one visitor per stay beginning Feb. 17, according to a report from ABC 15 Arizona.

