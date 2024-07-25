Good news for ASC administrators

As more procedures migrate to ASCs, an increasing number of healthcare players are taking an interest in the outpatient sector. Additionally, several other industry developments may point to a promising future for ASCs.

Here are five good news items for ASC administrators:

1. Burnout is declining. According to a report from the American Medical Association, burnout rates among physicians dropped below 50% for the first time since 2020. After hitting a record high of 62.8% in 2021, only 48.2% reported at least one symptom of burnout.

2. Healthcare executives are looking to outpatient care. In a January survey by VMG Health, 60% of health system leaders, including CEOs, CFOs and other executives, said they are considering outpatient surgery joint ventures — the highest of any service line.

3. Research points to significant ASC market growth. A July report by Research and Markets projected that the U.S. ASC market will reach $60.8 billion by 2030, a valuation jump of $20.4 billion compared to the market's last growth prediction from 2023, which predicted a valuation of $40.4 billion.

4. Inflation fell for the first time in more than four years. An analysis by CNBC found the consumer price index fell by 0.1% from May to June, shifting the 12-month rate to 3% — the lowest level in more than three years.

5. Private equity's role in healthcare is under scrutiny. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced legislation targeting "corporate greed and private equity abuse" in the healthcare industry in June. The Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act of 2024 aims to address a rise in private equity control of healthcare facilities, including hospitals and ASCs.