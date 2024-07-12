US ASC market to reach $60B by 2030

The ASC market in the U.S. is projected to reach $60.8 billion by 2030, up from the most recent valuation of $40.4 billion from 2023.

Advancements in technology and devices are a bigger driver of growth, as new technologies lead to more optimized outcomes, lower operational costs and higher efficiency, according to a July 11 report by Research and Markets.

Orthopedics has the largest market share out of ASC specialties, in part due to broader coverage and new surgery-related technologies.

The most common ownership type is ASCs owned by physicians, and the Southeast has the largest market share out of any region.

The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% from 2024, the report said.