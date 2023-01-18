GI, ophthalmology and more: 4 Cleveland Clinic updates

From a top ophthalmology program ranking to the addition of new gastroenterologists, here are four Cleveland Clinic updates from the last 30 days.

1. Cleveland Clinic's Florida affiliate, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, has added three new physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute.

2. Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, was arrested charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of sexual imposition.

3. Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute was named one of the best ophthalmology residency programs in the U.S.

4. Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute affiliated with Cincinnati-based TriHealth.