Georgia physician withdraws guilty plea for illegal drug distribution 

Thomas Sachy, MD, who pleaded guilty to illegally dispensing drugs in 2021 is withdrawing his plea, The Macon Telegraph reported Aug. 18.

A federal judge had denied Dr. Sachy's efforts to take back his plea earlier this year, but granted the withdrawal Aug. 18 based on a change in the law that came into effect after the physician's June 2021 plea.

Dr. Sachy was arrested in 2018 for money laundering, drug dispensation, distribution crimes and unlawfully dispensing drugs that led to death or serious injury, according to the report. Federal authorities alleged that a patient who Dr. Sachy prescribed oxycodone and fentanyl to died in 2017.

He entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances in a multi-count indictment last June. At the time, legal precedent did not require prosecutors "to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that [he] knew that he was acting in an unauthorized manner." In late June of this year, however,the Supreme Court overruled the precedent and the federal judge allowed Dr. Sachy to withdraw his plea.

The case is set to go to trial in January 2023.