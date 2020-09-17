Florida ASC temporarily closes due to Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally forced North Florida Surgery Center in Pensacola to temporarily close for several days.

Three things to know:

1. The multispecialty ASC closed Sept. 15-17, with the goal of reopening Sept. 18 for regularly scheduled cases.

2. Hurricane Sally made landfall early Sept. 16 as a Category 2 storm, according to CNN. It left coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle with significant destruction, including flooding, debris and downed power lines.

3. Led by Administrator Jessica Sorsby, North Florida Surgery Center is equipped with eight operating rooms and 12 recovery beds.

