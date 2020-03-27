Flagship Air Force outpatient facility offers drive-thru COVID-19 screening

A San Antonio-based ASC operated by the U.S. Air Force is offering drive-thru screening for COVID-19.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is providing COVID-19 testing at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, as well as Brooke Army Medical Center and a clinic site.

With four wings, four floors and more than 25 outpatient clinics and services, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center is the U.S. Air Force's flagship medical facility for outpatient care.

The drive-thru screening and testing line opened March 20 for anyone on base experiencing flu-like symptoms before entering Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Joint Base San Antonio began operating under "official business only" March 26. One person in basic military training tested positive and is self-isolating for 14 days.

More articles on surgery centers:

21 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures

How gastroenterology practices are responding to COVID-19

How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.