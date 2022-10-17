Female physician compensation: 11 facts

Female physician compensation for specialists grew 8.5 percent in the last year, according to data from Medscape's 2022 female physician compensation report.

Eleven facts on female physician compensation:

1. The pay gap between male and female physicians stands at 32.3 percent, with men making $373,000 a year and women earning $282,000 on average.

2. The pay gap between specialists is at 31 percent, with women earning $307,000 and men earning $402,000.

3. Female physicians between 45 and 49 earned the most of any age demographic, at $303,000 a year.

4. Fifty-eight percent of female primary care providers and 55 percent of specialists qualify for an incentive bonus.

5. Bonuses are 92 percent less for female physician specialists than male specialists, at $37,000 a year.

6. Self-employed female physicians make more than employed physicians, at $329,000 a year versus $269,000 a year.

7. Female physicians see patients for 35.4 hours a week, while male physicians see patients for 38.3.

8. Forty-eight percent of female physicians feel fairly compensated, while 59 percent of male physicians feel fairly compensated.

9. A plurality of female physicians have a net worth of under $500,000, while a plurality of male physicians have a net worth of $2 million to $5 million.

10. The majority of female physicians (67 percent) do not have a side job.

11. Thirty percent of physicians say that the most rewarding part of their job is relationships with patients.