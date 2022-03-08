Fee-for-service models may improve access to care, study finds 

Physician practice fee-for-service models may help improve patient access to care by reducing specialist wait times, according to a study published March 4 in the American Journal of Accountable Care.

The study, conducted by University of Calgary, used interviews with 32 physicians practicing under fee-for-service and salary-based payment models in Alberta, Canada.

Although surveyed physicians said payment models have less of an effect on practice patterns, such as access to care, than individual physician factors, surveyed physicians did cite some effects of fee-for-service and salary-based payment models. Individual physician factors weren't detailed in the study.

Salary-based payment models, for example, enhance team-based care and virtual care, while also providing flexibility to spend time with patients with complex health needs. Fee-for-service models may help improve patient access to care by reducing specialist wait times, the study found.

The study results show the need to consider interventions other than payment models to better align physician practices with health system goals and improve patient outcomes and health system efficiency, according to the authors.