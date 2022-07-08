Feds crack down on illegal drug prescribing

In the last month, Becker's has reported on at least three physicians who have come under fire for illegally prescribing drugs. 

The three cases: 

1.Georgia pain management physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD,  pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-trafficking scheme based at his pain management clinic.

2. Michael DeNicola, DPM, pleaded guilty to his role in a healthcare fraud scheme, distribution of opioids and illegal possession of a firearm. 

3. Matthew Steven Miller, MD, an osteopathic physician, admitted he illegally wrote prescriptions for Xanax for six people between 2016 and 2018.

