Illinois physician admits to illegally prescribing drug

A physician in Collinsville, Ill., admitted to illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7.

Matthew Steven Miller, MD, an osteopathic physician, admitted he illegally wrote prescriptions for Xanax for six people between 2016 and 2018.

Dr. Miller did not have a physician-patient relationship with the six individuals, did not examine them and did not document the prescriptions. In some cases, according to his plea agreement, the individuals sold the drugs and split the money with Dr. Miller.

He pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement about a healthcare matter.