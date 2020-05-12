Connecticut hospital encourages patients to have procedures done at surgery center

Waterbury, Conn.-based Saint Mary's Hospital resumed elective procedures May 11 and has encouraged all patients to undergo procedures at the hospital's surgery center when applicable, the Republican American reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital encourages its patients to undergo their procedure at Waterbury-based Naugatuck Valley Surgery Center.

2. The center was closed due to the pandemic, but administrators still put the center through a deep-clean and implemented a series of precautionary screening measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

3. Saint Mary's is performing procedures on its main campus when they can't be performed in a surgery center. The health system is also performing outpatient cardiac diagnostic testing at its West Main Street Cardiac Diagnostic Center in Waterbury.

