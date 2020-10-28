CMS releases Quality Payment Program results: 6 takeaways for ASCs

CMS released preliminary data from its 2019 Quality Payment Program performance review Oct. 27. Here are six takeaways for ACSs:



1. About 85 percent of Merit-based Incentive Payment-eligible clinicians in small practices were engaged in the Quality Payment Program.



2. The average score for small practices increased between 2018 and 2019 from 65.69 to 68.99.



3. More than 97 percent of all MIPS-eligible clinicians engaged with the program.



4. About 65,200 MIPS-eligible clinicians received reweighting of at least one performance category due to the MIPS Extreme and Uncontrollable Circumstances policy.



5. The number of Qualifying APM participants rose from 183,306 in 2018 to 195,564 in 2019.



6. About 12 percent of MIPS-eligible clinicians will receive a positive payment adjustment, and 84 percent will get additional adjustment for "exceptional performance."

