The team at Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center, which is partnered with Orchard Park, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopedics, completed the first BEAR implant procedure in the city, according to a Jan. 24 tweet from Westborough, Mass.-based Miach Orthopedics.

The procedure was completed by Excelsior surgeon Peter Gambacorta, MD, and the teams at Buffalo ASC and Excelsior.

The BEAR procedure uses a patient's own blood to repair their ACL for faster healing times and better mobility.