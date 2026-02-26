Mohawk Valley relocates 5 specialty practices

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System relocated five specialty practices and began seeing patients at the new medical office building location Feb. 26, the Observer-Dispatch reported Feb. 26.

The practices include MVHS Advanced Endoscopy Group; MVHS Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Group; MVHS Neuroendovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Services; MVHS Surgical Group; and MVHS Trauma Group.

The MVHS Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Group previously operated from the Marian Medical All outpatient appointments, including those previously scheduled at the former locations, are now being held at the new office.