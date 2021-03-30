ASC software company partners with Waystar for revenue cycle management

HST Pathways, a cloud-based software for surgical centers, partnered with healthcare payment company Waystar.

HST Pathways' practice management software is used by more than 1,300 ASCs in the U.S., according to a March 30 news release. The partnership with Waystar will bring four key integrations to the company's software:

1. Patient eligibility information will be able to be verified with one click.

2. Clients will be able to submit payer claims to Waystar through HST Practice Management.

3. Payer remittances and patient payment balance information will be optimized.

4. The process for clients and patients to access information will be automated.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 ASC administrators to know

Why an independent ASC in California steers clear of private equity

Did the pandemic change ASC-hospital relationships?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.