ASC at New York hospital expanding orthopedic surgery

Catholic Health is phasing out most inpatient services at the St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga, N.Y., but plans to resume orthopedic surgery at the hospital's onsite ASC on March 29, according to Buffalo Business First.

Orthopedic cases from Sisters Main St. Campus in Buffalo will also be shifted to the ASC, according to the Buffalo-based health system.

St. Joseph stopped performing orthopedic surgeries, among other services, last year when it was repurposed into a COVID-19 treatment center.

While most inpatient services will be phased out, Catholic Health said it plans to keep the hospital's emergency department and create opportunities for high-need services such as orthopedic surgery.

