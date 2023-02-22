Arkansas physician pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault

Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM, pleaded not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault in the second degree.

Dr. Ferdowsian, of Conway, Ark., was arrested Dec. 30 after it was reported to the Morrilton Police Department that he allegedly sexually assaulted one of his patients during her appointment, according to Jan. 13 court records from Conway County Circuit Court.

He is a podiatry specialist with an office in Conway and also works out of Morrilton (Ark.) Medical Clinic, where the alleged assault occurred, according to court records.