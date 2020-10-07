Arizona hospital easing visitor restrictions

Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Center eased patient visitor restrictions Oct. 7 to allow for visitors in select locations in the hospital, Signals reports.

The hospital said the change could be temporary based on COVID-19 infection rates in the community.

Ken Boush, the hospital's director of marketing and communications, said in a statement, "Because of decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, lower positive test rates, and the number of hospitalizations across YRMC's service area, we can safely accommodate limited visitation at this time."



Visitors are now allowed in hospital inpatient units and emergency departments and outpatient and inpatient surgery departments, among others. All visitors must wear a surgical mask during their visit.

