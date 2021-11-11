Arizona ASC gets new robotic knee replacement system

The North Valley Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., recently onboarded the CORI surgical system, the ASC said Nov. 11.

Smith+Nephew's CORI surgical system provides robotic software and devices that decrease procedural time and offer a customized surgical plan.

The addition of the system will allow the ASC to perform robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacements.

The North Valley Surgery Center is managed by Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare.

