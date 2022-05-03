Allscripts sells its large physician practices business

Healthcare information technology firm Allscripts is selling the net assets of its hospital and large physician practices businesses segment.

"This transaction enables Allscripts to strengthen its focus on high-growth end markets of interest, as well as provide additional value for our clients, employees, and shareholders," Rick Poulton, president and CFO of Allscripts, said in a May 2 news release from the company.

Constellation Software will take over the portfolio through its subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corp.