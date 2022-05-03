Allscripts sells its large physician practices business

Marcus Robertson -

Healthcare information technology firm Allscripts is selling the net assets of its hospital and large physician practices businesses segment.

"This transaction enables Allscripts to strengthen its focus on high-growth end markets of interest, as well as provide additional value for our clients, employees, and shareholders," Rick Poulton, president and CFO of Allscripts, said in a May 2 news release from the company. 

Constellation Software will take over the portfolio through its subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corp.

