After sterilization equipment malfunctions, New Hampshire hospital reroutes some patients to surgery center

Dover, N.H.-based Wentworth-Douglass Hospital had to postpone or move surgeries to its surgery center after sterilization equipment malfunctioned in its operating room in July, seacoastonline.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital's sterilization equipment failed in July, causing "dozens" of surgical procedures to be put on hold or rescheduled.

2. The hospital worked with nearby facilities to cover its emergency procedures.

3. The hospital also used its surgery center in Somersworth, N.H., to perform some cases.

4. The hospital expects the issue to be resolved in late August.

