8 traits of the best physicians, per the AMA

Providers who strive to be "system citizens" will stand out as the healthcare field evolves, according to the American Medical Association.

Physicians with the best outcomes are those who strive for system citizenship, which the AMA defines as clinicians who have the critical thinking skills and mindset to comprehensively treat individual patients, populations and meet the needs of the health system, according to a Jan. 24 post on the organization's website.

Here are eight characteristics of outstanding system citizens, per the AMA:

1. Generous, humble, adaptable and resolute.

2. Strive to go above and beyond expectations.

3. Are good team members.

4. Are calm in the face of adversity.

5. Are creative thinkers and problem solvers.

6. Skilled interpersonal communicators.

7. Aim to fix problems rather than work around them.

8. Find mentors to guide their own development.