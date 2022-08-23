7 physician group moves in 60 days

Since July 1, Becker's has reported on physician groups selling property, opening new ASCs, adopting new care models and more.

Seven physician group updates:

1. A physician group sold the property housing the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15.4 million.

2. A physician group is opening an independent ASC in Roswell, N.M. The Roswell Surgery Center will offer services including general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, podiatry, spinal care and pain management.

3. The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2.

4. WellSpan Health acquired an ownership stake in Hagerstown, Md.-based Parkway Surgery Center. Physician group Parkway Neuroscience and Spine Institute joined Hagerstown-based WellSpan Health in 2021, and physicians from the group perform procedures at Parkway Surgery Center.

5. The state of Iowa agreed to pay a $7.5 million malpractice settlement after a man was left with severe neurological deficits following treatment of a bleeding brain tumor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Seventy-five percent of the payment was assigned to UI Physicians, but as the group has a $5 million cap per claim, the state will pay $2.5 million of the $7.5 million.

6. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital opened a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.

7. A federal judge rejected the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's bid to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit against UPMC, its physicians group and its chair of cardiothoracic surgery. The Justice Department alleged UPMC and James Luketich, MD, chair of cardiothoracic surgery at the medical center, "regularly sacrificed patient health in order to increase surgical volume" and "maximize profit."