WellSpan Health has acquired an ownership stake in Hagerstown, Md.-based Parkway Surgery Center, the health system said July 19.

Parkway Surgery Center is an affiliate of SCA Health, formerly Surgical Care Affiliates. The center will now be known as WellSpan Parkway Surgery Center.

Physician group Parkway Neuroscience and Spine Institute joined Hagerstown-based WellSpan Health in 2021, and physicians from the group perform procedures at Parkway Surgery Center.