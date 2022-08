A physician group is opening an independent ASC in Roswell, N.M., the Roswell Daily Record reported Aug. 4.

The Roswell Surgery Center will offer services including general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, podiatry, spinal care and pain management, the report said. The project is set for an Aug. 5 groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction is expected to take about 11 months, with the ASC accepting patients by summer 2023, the report said.