7 new gastroenterology ASCs in 2 months

Here are seven gastroenterology-focused ASCs that have opened in the last two months, as reported by Becker's since April 10:

1. New York City-based Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn opened a facility staffed with nine gastroenterologists in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood.

2. Utah Gastroenterology relocated its practice in Draper, Utah, to a new, larger facility with a state-of-the-art endoscopy center.

3. AVALA Surgery Center, an ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management, opened in Metairie, La.

4. Athens, Ga.-based oncology practice University Cancer & Blood Center and multidisciplinary practice University Health Alliance partnered to open a high-risk gastroenterology clinic.

5. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health opened two digestive health facilities in Peoria, Ill.: Carle Health Endoscopy Center Peoria and the Carle Health Gastroenterology Peoria

6. Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in partnership with GI management services organization GI Alliance in Tucson, Ariz.









