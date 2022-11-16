6 things to know about USPI, the largest ambulatory network in the U.S.

United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory network in the U.S, currently has partner clinics in 35 states across the U.S. Here are six things to know about USPI:

1. USPI has 475 ASCs and surgical hospitals nationwide.

2. Over 11,000 physicians are part of USPI.

3. USPI had 1.95 million patient encounters in 2021.

4. USPI has 20,000 team members working with its partners.

5. USPI has a share of 7 percent of the national ASC market.

6. Twenty-six USPI ASCs were named among the best in the country by Newsweek for 2022.