6 hospital/health systems laying off workers

Here are six hospitals or health systems that have laid off employees or announced plans to since Sept. 1:

1. Tower Health plans to lay off 293 employees in West Grove, Pa., before the end of the year, according to a notice filed with state regulators Nov. 1. The layoffs will occur by Dec. 31 and affect workers at Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Family Medicine, West Grove of PA Associates and West Grove Clinic Co., all in West Grove.

2. New York City-based EmblemHealth began laying off 89 employees Oct. 15, according to an Oct. 18 New York Labor Department filing. Beth Leonard, EmblemHealth chief corporate affairs officer, told Becker's that the employees were from the company's New York Medicare individual sales team.

3. Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital cut 30 jobs, the Register-Mail reported Sept. 17, citing labor market dynamics and the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs affected less than 10 percent of its workforce and included full- and part-time workers.

4. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health said Sept. 22 it plans to close its Aspirus Ontonagon Skilled Nursing Facility, pending state and regulatory approval. The decision was attributed to a decline in patient volume and staffing challenges. The closure would affect 29 employees.

5. Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to outsource about 330 tech jobs by Nov. 19 after a round of IT layoffs earlier this year, according to a notice filed with Missouri. The outsourcing comes after Ascension Technologies filed a notice in April detailing plans to lay off about 651 remote workers between Aug. 8 and Dec. 10.

6. More than 800 workers were laid off from seven Louisiana nursing home facilities after the state revoked their licenses. The state's health department revoked the licenses and terminated Medicaid provider agreements Sept. 7 after Bob Dean, owner of the seven nursing homes, evacuated more than 800 residents to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida where at least four residents died.