6 CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Healthcare updates for ASCs

Here are six updates on healthcare giants CVS, Walmart and Walgreens reported by Becker's in February:

1. Walmart Health made two updates to its leadership team: Brian Setzer will serve as its new executive vice president and Brody McConnell was named its new director of innovations.

2. Amazon finalized its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical. As a result of the deal, Amazon now has access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices and about 815,000 One Medical members.

3. To compete with healthcare disruptors such as Amazon and CVS, the American Hospital Association recommended hospitals partner with them and other Big Tech companies and boost convenience, access and virtual care.

4. CVS Health confirmed it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal. Oak Street Health manages a value-based primary care network with more than 160 clinics throughout 21 states. The deal is expected to close this year.

5. RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company that spun off of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO.

6. Amazon reported its first unprofitable report in nine years with a loss of $2.7 billion for 2022.