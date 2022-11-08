50 Texas ASCs named the country's best 

Fifty ASCs in Texas made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.

Here are the ASCs that made the list:

  1. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
  2. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
  3. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
  4. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall
  5. Methodist Healthcare — Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Antonio)
  6. SCA Health — Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
  7. HCA Healthcare — Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston)
  8. SCA Health — Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)
  9. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton
  10. SCA Health — Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)
  11. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)
  12. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
  13. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland
  14. SCA Health — Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
  15. Medical City — Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center
  16. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
  17. SCA Health — Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)
  18. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford
  19. St. David's Healthcare — Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock)
  20. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas)
  21. Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
  22. United Surgical Partners International — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston)
  23. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth)
  24. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Fort Worth
  25. USPI — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston)
  26. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
  27. SCA Health — Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas
  28. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center-22nd Street (Lubbock)
  29. SCA Health — Cedar Park Surgery Center
  30. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
  31. USPI — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Sugar Land
  32. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
  33. USPl — Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston)
  34. Lubbock Surgery Center
  35. USPI — Memorial Hermann-North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center
  36. USPl — Surgicare of Corpus Christi
  37. Museum District Aesthetic Surgery Center (Houston)
  38. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (Houston)
  39. Specialty Surgery Center of San Antonio
  40. Christus Physicians Surgery Center-New Braunfels
  41. SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington
  42. Saratoga Surgical Center (Corpus Christi)
  43. St. David's Healthcare — North Austin Surgery Center
  44. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Surgicare Plano Alliance
  45. BSA Health System — ADC Endoscopy Specialists (Amarillo)
  46. Digestive Health Center of Dallas
  47. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Southwest (Houston)
  48. Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter
  49. SCA Health — Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
  50. Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center — North Central (San Antonio)

