50 Texas ASCs named the country's best 

Fifty ASCs in Texas made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.
Here are the ASCs that made the list:
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall
- Methodist Healthcare — Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Antonio)
- SCA Health — Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
- HCA Healthcare — Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton
- SCA Health — Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland
- SCA Health — Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
- Medical City — Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
- SCA Health — Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford
- St. David's Healthcare — Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas)
- Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
- United Surgical Partners International — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston)
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth)
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Fort Worth
- USPI — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
- SCA Health — Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas
- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center-22nd Street (Lubbock)
- SCA Health — Cedar Park Surgery Center
- Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
- USPI — Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Sugar Land
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
- USPl — Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston)
- Lubbock Surgery Center
- USPI — Memorial Hermann-North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center
- USPl — Surgicare of Corpus Christi
- Museum District Aesthetic Surgery Center (Houston)
- Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (Houston)
- Specialty Surgery Center of San Antonio
- Christus Physicians Surgery Center-New Braunfels
- SCA Health — Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington
- Saratoga Surgical Center (Corpus Christi)
- St. David's Healthcare — North Austin Surgery Center
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Surgicare Plano Alliance
- BSA Health System — ADC Endoscopy Specialists (Amarillo)
- Digestive Health Center of Dallas
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Southwest (Houston)
- Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter
- SCA Health — Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
- Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center — North Central (San Antonio)