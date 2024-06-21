50% of physicians are thinking of leaving the field due to shortage

Half of physicians have had thoughts about leaving medicine due to the growing physician shortage, according to Doximity's 2023 Physician Compensation Report.
The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years.
Here's how physicians answered the question "Which of the following have you personally experienced as a result of the physician shortage?"
- Feelings of overwork or burnout: 67%
- Diminished job satisfaction: 60%
- Negative or deteriorating workplace culture: 54%
- Thoughts of leaving clinical practice: 50%
- Unsustainable work hours: 39%
- Concerns about medical errors: 39%
- Outbursts or threats from patients: 37%
- Anxiety or depression: 27%
- Inability or limited ability to accept new patients: 27%