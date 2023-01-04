5 statistics on physician pay

Here are five key statistics on physician compensation:

1. On average, physicians in the U.S. earned the most ($316,000) per year, followed by Germany ($183,000) and the U.K. ($138,000). Physicians in Mexico earned the least at $12,000.

2. Primary care physicians earned an average of $242,000 in 2021, down from $243,000 in 2020.

3. Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices.

4. Physician pay decreased for these four specialties:

Cardiology (Interventional): 13.7 percent decrease — from $611,000 to $527,000 Hematology: 5.2 percent decrease — from $426,000 to $404,000 Radiology: 2.1 percent decrease — from $465,000 to $455,000 Pediatrics: 1.7 percent decrease — $236,000 to $232,000

5. Physician pay increased for these eight specialties: