5 recent moves in the ASCs acquisition race

Corporate-owned ASC chains have been moving quickly to acquire ASCs in 2024. Here are five recent ASC acquisitions shaking up the industry:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired Manchester, N.H-based Catholic Medical Center, a 330-bed regional hospital, July 1. The purchase is in the regulatory review process with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

2. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare entered into an asset purchase agreement July 25 with Ascension to acquire Chicago-based Ascension Saint Elizabeth and eight other Midwest Ascension hospitals. Once finalized, the acquisition will be the largest in Prime's history, which operates 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across 14 states.

3. Midland-based MyMichigan Health finalized the acquisition of several Michigan-based Ascension facilities, including a Saginaw-based ASC and a Tawas-based surgery center.

4. In July, healthcare management company Excel Health acquired Journey Surgery Center in Aliso Viejo, Calf.

5. In April, Capitol Pain Institute acquired Pain Care Surgery of Louisville in Kentucky. CPI has clinics and ASCs in six states, including Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, Indiana and Colorado.