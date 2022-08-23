5 recent ASC physician appointments

ASCs from New York to Florida have announced new physician appointments this month.

Five new physicians appointed in the last 30 days:

1. Weston Keller, MD, joined Nebraska's General Surgery Associates.

2. Mukul Arya, MD, was appointed director of advanced gastroenterology at New York's White Plains Hospital.

3. Colin Ryan, MD, joined the Central Ohio Urology Group in Columbus.

4. Raza Malik, MD, joined the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

5. Keith Moore, MD, joined Gastro Health as a gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician.