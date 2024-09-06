5 Optum updates for ASC leaders to know

From layoffs to new acquisitions, here are five notable Optum updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Private equity firm TPG is one of the groups vying against UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum, to purchase Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC operator Surgery Partners.

2. Optum Services of Minnesota, an affiliate of United Health, purchased a medical office building in Marysville, Wash., for $20.3 million.

3. Optum laid off 524 employees across California, according to regulatory documents filed July 18.

4. Optum earned $62.9 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 — an increase of 11.7% year over year, according to the company's financial report.

5. Optum called off its plan to acquire financially troubled Steward Health Care's 1,700-physician group.