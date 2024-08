Optum Services of Minnesota, an affiliate of United Health, has purchased a medical office building in Marysville, Wash., for $20.3 million according to an Aug. 6 report from the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

The building was sold by MSD-NLA Lake Stevens, an affiliate of commercial real estate developer Net Lease Alliance.

Net Lease Alliance originally purchased the land in 2021 for $4.2 million before developing the medical facility.