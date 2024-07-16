ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Optum posts $63B in Q2 revenue

Optum earned $62.9 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 — an increase of 11.7% year over year, according to the company's financial report. 

Optum is the country's largest physician employer and the parent company of ASC chain SCA Health. 

Here are five more notes:

1. Optum's operating earnings were $3.9 billion, and its adjusted operating earnings, which exclude costs related to the Change Healthcare cyberattack response, were $4.3 billion.

2. Optum Health's revenue increased 13% over last year, driven by growth in the number of value-based care patients and types of care offered, according to the report. 

3. Optum Insight operating earnings were $550 million and adjusted operating earnings were $940 million. 

4. UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, posted $4.2 billion in net income during the second quarter of 2024, a 23% decline year over year.

5. UnitedHealth Group said it has restored the majority of affected Change Healthcare services, as well as provided more than $9 billion in advance funding and loans to providers.

