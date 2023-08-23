5 independent ASCs to know

Here are five independently owned and operated ASCs to know:

Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland, N.J.): The Ambulatory Care Center is a multispecialty facility that provides care in specialties including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. It has served the community for more than 20 years and has three advanced operating rooms that accommodate more than 3,000 procedures a year.

Kips Bay Endoscopy Center (New York City): Kips Bay Endoscopy Center specializes in procedures including colonoscopies, endoscopies and endoscopic ultrasounds. It offers artificial intelligence assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy module.

Louisville (Ky.) Hip & Knee Institute: The Louisville Hip & Knee Institute is an orthopedic practice with two physicians and three physician assistants on staff. The clinic specializes in minimally invasive surgery, joint replacement and tendon repair.

Palmetto Surgery Center (Columbia, S.C.): The Palmetto Surgery Center was established in 2000 and specializes in ophthalmology, otolaryngology and dentistry. It has a team of 14 surgeons on staff.

Steindler Orthopedic Clinic (Iowa City, Iowa): The Steindler Orthopedic Clinic was founded by Arthur Steindler, MD, in 1950. Its surgeons specialize in joint replacement, sports medicine, pain management and more. It has a staff of 17 physicians.