5 ASCs with Leapfrog hand-washing deficiencies

The Leapfrog Group, a quality and patient safety watchdog, assessed ASCs for quality standards across performance indicators including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention.

Here are five ASCs with low scores for hand hygiene:

1. Northwest Community Day Surgery (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

Regular monitoring of hand hygiene: Did not meet the requirements for monitoring . Feedback provided to ensure compliance: Did not meet Appropriate training and education: Did not meet Access to paper towels, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer: Met Culture of good hand hygiene emphasized: Did not meet



2. Wyoming Surgical Center (Casper)

Culture of good hand hygiene emphasized: Did not meet Access to paper towels, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer: Met Appropriate training and education: Did not meet Feedback provided to ensure compliance: Did not meet Regular monitoring of hand hygiene: Did not meet the requirements for monitoring.



3. Specialists One Day Surgery Center (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Regular monitoring of hand hygiene: Did not meet the requirements for monitoring . Feedback provided to ensure compliance: Did not meet Appropriate training and education: Did not meet Access to paper towels, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer: Did not meet Culture of good hand hygiene emphasized: Met



4. Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center (Los Angeles)

Regular monitoring of hand hygiene: Did not meet the requirements for monitoring . Feedback provided to ensure compliance: Did not meet Appropriate training and education: Did not meet Access to paper towels, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer: Did not meet Culture of good hand hygiene emphasized: Did not meet



5. Community Surgery Center of Glendale (Calif.)

Regular monitoring of hand hygiene: Met the monthly requirements for monitoring using direct observation only. Feedback provided to ensure compliance: Met Appropriate training and education: Met Access to paper towels, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer: Did not meet Culture of good hand hygiene emphasized: Did not meet







