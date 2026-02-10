South Dakota lawmakers eye noncompete ban

Representatives in South Dakota are deliberating a bill that would adjust the laws surrounding noncompete agreements for healthcare facilities, Dakota News Now reported Feb. 9.

The bill would limit the use of contracts that prohibit use of commercial or residential property for any healthcare service in medically underserved communities or in areas with a medically underserved population, per federal law.

Opponents of the bill argued that the restrictions on property were overbearing, according to the report, while the bill’s supporters said that it would help protect communities facing shortages of healthcare workers.

The House will vote on the bill on the floor after receiving a 7-4 passing vote in committee.